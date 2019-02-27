Morning ragas served on a harmonious note

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The musicians performing at the early morning music session organised as part of the National Folk Festival of Kerala Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Tuesday, the first rays of the morning sun hit a music soaked earth in the Tagore theatre. As dawn cracked, the premises of the theatre were steeped in a rare musical aura, with the Hindustani and Bengali folk music set in morning ragas ushering in the virgin rays of the sun.

As the surreal notes trickled in from the traditional Baul instrument of 'dotara', harmonium, flute, percussion instruments and the tabla, they draped the region in unearthly music, giving a rare musical experience for the early birds assembled. It was the early morning music session conceptualised as part of the National Folk Festival of Kerala which brought together musicians from various mediums. It was for the first time that an early morning music session was being organised as part of the festival.
Rendering the Bengali folk tracks and playing the dotara was popular Baul musician and Bengali folk musician Deb Chowdhary.

Meanwhile, Hindustani musician Abhilash Venkitachalam rendered Hindustani songs set in morning ragas. While Jayalal J was on the tabla, Kanai Mondal played the flute and Sanjoy Shil played the percussion instruments. The session soared to new heights with the musicians jamming and bringing the best of the Bengali folk songs and the Hindustani music to the fore. The unrehearsed performance offered a grand musical treat.

Deb prepared the stage for a joyous musical morning with the rendering of the Bengali folk track 'Rai Jago Go'. Deb and Abhilash alternated with the rendition of the songs, and a divine blend of both Hindustani and Bengali folk music permeated through the theatre grounds.

Abhilash Venkitachalam started off with the 'Mero Allah Meherban'  set in the morning raga 'Bhairav' and  went on to render the much popular Hindustani compositions such as 'Albela Sajan Aayo Re', 'Yaad Piya Ki Aaye' and 'Hey Govind Hey Gopal Rakho Sharan'. The mellifluous morning wake up song 'Probhato Shomoy Kale' was rendered to perfection by Deb.

He also introduced the rare genre of Darbeshi song by singing the 'Sindhu Parer Bondhu Je Jon' song. With the rendering of 'Dama Dam Mast Kalander,' the musical serenade reached a pinnacle of musical success, with the assembled tapping away and joyously enjoying the experience.

MUSIC IN THE AIR

Deb Chowdhary introduced the rare genre of Darbeshi by singing the 'Sindhu Parer Bondhu Je Jon' song at the session
Deb and Abhilash alternated with the rendition of the songs. A divine blend of both Hindustani and Bengali folk music permeated through the theatre grounds

