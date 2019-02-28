Hitting a chord with students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What would Shashi Tharoor do were he to become the Prime Minister of India? “The first thing would be to pinch myself,” Shashi Tharoor chuckled. He was answering a question posed by an engineering student in an interactive session organised at the College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET), the other day.

“If you have to serve the country, you don't have to be in any particular position. Ultimately all of us can make a contribution wherever we are. Whatever we do, if we do it sincerely, it is a contribution,” said Tharoor while replying to the question. He further remarked that the stress must be on developing two fronts – the hardware part of development (infrastructure) and the software aspect of development (human capital).

He also stressed that education was one of the core sectors and that it was a very important field for the country's future.

The interactive session saw the students bombard the diplomat-turned-politician with questions ranging from those related to rising employment in the engineering sector and other persistent issues of the times. One question to ponder upon was on the minimum age for serving in the top echelons of the legislature.

“Why should the young population wait for so long to contest?,” a student asked. Remarking that he whole-heartedly empathised with the students on this issue, he said if he were to take the call, he would ensure there was a ten per cent reservation in the Parliament for youngsters below the age of 30. “You also have a right in the parliament,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor addressing the students at CET, Trivandrum

Another question was on freedom of expression. "How free exactly is the freedom of speech in India, with one party appropriating patriotism and labelling those who criticise as anti-nationals?" a student asked. "As a writer, I find it deeply troubling. The tendency to stifle freedom of speech and dismiss critics as anti-nationals is happening. There is a dangerous trend of delegitimatising opposition. The use of the term 'anti-national' is a way of stifling freedom of expression. The guarantee of the country's independence and our freedom is indeed our freedom of expression,” he said to the students.

On women's issues, he said that India is a paradox. “Our country is a paradox. We have some of the most remarkable women achievers. We have many women who have broken many glass ceilings. But we also have many women who are confined to drudgery, who are pushed around by their husbands and families... So both realities exist,” he said.

The final question was on who proved to be a better PM- was it the 'Accidental Prime Minister' (a 2014 book based on Manmohan Singh) or the 'Paradoxical Prime Minister' (a book by Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi). Tharoor remarked that whether Manmohan Singh came in accidentally or because of his years of experience or wisdom, it was 10 glorious years that Singh left the country with.