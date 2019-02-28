ISRO honours MRINAL team

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A one day academic conference was organised to honour the team that developed the first indigenous solid propellant ‘MRINAL’. MRINAL was successfully used in an RH 75 rocket launched from Thumba on February 21, 1969.

The colloquium on solid propellants –Past Present and future was organised at the Dr Srinivsan Auditorium VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.In a video address Indian Space Research Organisation chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said, “The solid motor continues to play a very significant role in all ISRO’s launch vehicles and is responsible for the lifting off of all ISRO launch vehicles.”

He said a very firm foundation for solid propellant technology was laid by pioneers like M R Kurup and Dr Vasant Gowarikar. He said the practices and the culture introduced by these great men should continue at ISRO. He asked the younger generation to work to address the present challenges in the development of green propellants and other challenges of the future.

S. Somanath, director VSSC, pointed out that in addition to solid propellants, ISRO has mastered the solid propulsion technology with all associated complexities to successfully realize world class solid boosters and a versatile array of solid motors in its launch vehicles.

He also pointed out that the new project Small Satellite Launch vehicle is planned with solid motors for all stages for which minimum development time is envisaged.Dr. V Narayanan, Director LPSC recalled his association with solid propulsion from his early years and said the perfection and mastery of ISRO in achieving identical performance for the gigantic twin solid boosters of MK III vehicle is matter of great pride which is appreciated and acknowledged even by the experts in other counties.

A curtain raiser film on the various events and highlights during the 50 years after MRINAL was shown.

A souvenir covering the history of various phases of solid propellant development and the memories of seniors and members of the MRINAL team was released.

making a mark

● MRINAL was successfully used in an RH 75 rocket launched from Thumba on Feb 21, 1969.

● ISRO mastered solid propulsion technology with all associated complexities to realise world class solid boosters and a versatile array of solid motors in its launch vehicles