Lifeguards' pension plans marooned on the beach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It's been 32 years since Venu began working as a lifeguard in Thiruvananthapuram. His work has so far been risky, putting his life on the line for the safety of tourists on the beach.Taking his and the rest of the lifeguards services into consideration, the tourism department had submitted a proposal to the Finance Department seeking pension for lifeguards who retire from their jobs three months ago. The authorities have also forwarded a proposal to fix the retirement age of the lifeguards. However, decisions are yet to be taken in this regard.

No insurance

Venu says their job is not permanent, nor are they provided with insurance or a risk allowance. They are also not eligible for the Employees' Provident Fund. “I have been doing this job for a long while. I’m 51 already and won’t be able to work further. I’m hoping the government will soon take a decision regarding the package that was promised to us,” he said.

There are 84 lifeguards working at several beaches in the district, including 40 in Kovalam, 10 in Veli, 10 in Shangumugham, 20 at Varkala and four at Perumathura. There are at least 20 lifeguards who have crossed 50 years with more than 25 years of service.

"We are not given any risk allowance if mishaps occur during rescue operations. Also, since we work on daily wages, we don't receive our salary during a medical emergancy,” said Karumkulam Virjin, one of the lifeguards.

Speaking on the delay in finalising a package, an official with the expenditure section of the finance department said the wages of the lifeguards were increased recently. "We can only finalise this if a policy is introduced to make jobs permanent for lifeguards. No decision has been so far in this regard," he said.

Letter submitted in July

In July, the Kerala Tourism Life Guard Employees Union (CITU) submitted a letter to the Tourism Department in the month of July, notifying them of the lifeguards' demands.

The lifeguards were promised that their demands will be considered in two months time. Officers said the proposal has been forwarded to the Department of Finance in November. The Tourism Department is hopeful that the lifeguards who seek retirement will be offered a sum of money to the tune of H3-5 lakh.