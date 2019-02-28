Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MoU signed for World Trade Centre

Technopark signed an MoU with The Brigade Group to set up a World Trade Centre in Technocity here on Wednesday.

Hrishikesh Nair, CEO, IT Parks Kerala, exchanging the MOU with Brigade group chairman M R Jaishankar in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark signed an MoU with The Brigade Group to set up a World Trade Centre in Technocity here on Wednesday. The MoU was signed by Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair and M R Jaishankar, CMD of Brigade Group in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and IT Secretary M Sivasankar. The Chief Minister also inaugurated  ‘Swathanthra’ the biggest integrated free and open source facility in the world and Skill Delivery Platform of Kerala (SDPK) at the function.

Permission was granted to two new start-ups in the Space Tech Application Development Eco System.
Technopark has allotted 13 acres of land to Brigade Group to build the World Trade Centre. The building is proposed to be a part of larger mixed-use development, with allied facilities including hotel serviced apartments, a hostel for working professionals and neighbourhood retail and entertainment.
The project will cover an area of 2.5 million square feet and is expected to generate employment for 15,000 people.

After signing the MoU, the Technopark CEO said, “This will be the second World Trade Centre in Kerala after the one set in Infopark recently.The centre will be a great boost for the business and IT community of Thiruvananthapuram. The Technocity is already developing into a great hub of emerging technologies with many of the world’s leading organisations setting up their centres of innovation here. Presence of a World Trade Centre will be a one-stop shop for all their business needs which will also be a great draw for major companies looking to invest in Kerala.”

Speaking on the occasion Jaishankar said, “WTC Thiruvananthapuram is poised to change the socio-economic scenario of the city. It will promote the area as a global region for international business and investment by complimenting the effort of the Kerala government, local chambers and associations and help them to traverse the global stage.”

