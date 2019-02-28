Shanghumugham Beach Carnival to conclude today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Shanghumugham Beach Carnival which has so far attracted more than 3 lakh people will conclude on Thursday. The carnival is organised by Shanghumugham Art Museum in association with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan and District Tourism Promotion Council.

A band performance by Job Kurian will be held at 7 pm on the concluding day. 'Karnabharam' theatre play, Mohiniyattam by Divya Nedungadi and Dollu Kunitha, a drum dance of Karnataka were held. The synchronised light show is the main attraction of the carnival which also boasts of food courts, health exhibition and a book festival. Artists and students of the College of Fine Arts are also painting portraits and caricatures of people who visit the venue. 'Body', the fourth exhibition organised by the Shanghumugham Art Museum is also a major attraction.

The exhibition aims to take the spectator explaining the mysteries of the human body intricacies and explores the hidden meaning of the human body than a mere interpretation of the same. A total of 56 artists across the nation have showcased their work at the Shangumugham Art Museum.