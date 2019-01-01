Corporation plans 19 women-friendly toilets in Thiruvanathapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city has identified 19 locations to construct women-friendly toilets in the capital city. While two locations - Medical College and Putharikandam Maithanam - are in the corporation limits, the other 17 fall under the jurisdiction of other departments. The civic body would construct the toilets after receiving the approval from the respective departments.

“More than cleanliness, women are concerned about the safety in pubic toilets in the city. It has been noted that many don’t use the she-toilets either due to the crowded location where they are situated or due to other technical issues,” said a Corporation health officer.

“There are plans to construct a breast feeding centre and toilets for women. Keeping in mind all the negative feedback about the e-toilets, the Corporation aims to build woman-friendly toilets at safe locations,” said K Sreekumar, health standing committee chairperson.The other facilities planned are sanitary-napkin vending machines and electrical napkin-incinerators.