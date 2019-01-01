Cyberdome to hold meet of banks, e-wallet firms

Shan A S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Concerned over the security breaches detected in certain banking apps and burgeoning figures of debit/credit card frauds, the Cyberdome of Kerala Police will convene a meeting of representatives of leading banks, digital wallet firms and e-commerce platforms here on Sunday to sensitise them of the seriousness of the issue.

The meeting to be held at the Reserve Bank of India’s office is expected to see participation of 32 representatives of various banks and firms. The Cyberdome officers will brief the representatives on the security vulnerabilities of the apps and will also put forward a special request to allow them scrutinise the apps before they are put to service.

Security of banking apps and debit/credit cards came under the radar after three banking apps were found to have security glitches. Following this, all the 59 banking apps were examined by the Cyberdome and the faulty ones were told to suspend their activities.

Cyberdome nodal officer ADGP Manoj Abraham said around 4,500 attempts were made this year to swindle money by card and OTP fraud, but 200 attempts could only succeed.Manoj said they would seek permission from the banks and firms to allow them conduct security check of the apps before they are launched.

“The banks always give preference to simplicity while preparing the apps so that the users can easily maneuver it. But the security aspects of the apps should also be taken care of. Security and simplicity should go hand in hand,” Manoj said.

Cyberdome sources said more frauds are turning their guns on Kerala customers. The Cyberdome has set up a three-member team to deal with online banking crimes.

The dearth of experts to deal with online banking crimes had been an Achilles heel for the police. But with the establishment of a special desk by Cyberdome, the issue has more or less been addressed, said Manoj.

“The issue that we were facing was that not much people were around who had specialisation in dealing with online banking crimes. So, we set up a three-member desk to deal exclusively with the topic. If they are given more time, they will become more efficient in dealing with such crimes,” he said.

