More hope for tourism this year in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital has been emerging as a prime tourist destination but there has been a decrease in the tourist footfall over the years. However, this year, the Tourism Department in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council plans to give the sector a boost.

Though the authorities had mooted a number of projects in the past year, many of them are yet to be completed.The Kappil beach which is a confluence of the sea, river and the backwater will be developed along with its boat club to promote water sport activities. The Papanasam beach in Varkala is expected to receive a facelift. More facilities will be introduced at Poovar which is also a much sought-after tourist destination.

The Varkala cliff will be fenced, for the safety of tourists visiting the area. Authorities have already spruced up Ponmudi, a favourite getaway destination for domestic tourists. At least 15 additional cottages have been set up to accommodate more tourists. The KTDC now plans to beautify the lower sanatorium at a cost of Rs 2 crore without affecting the natural beauty of the place. Bamboo huts, tree houses, landscape gardens and sculptures will be a major attraction. A children's play area is also being readied for visitors at Ponmudi.

A master plan has been designed to develop Neyyar dam and Aruvikkara dam site and its surroundings to a tourist destination at par with international standards. The plan which is developed by the Department of Tourism under the Heritage Tourism Project will be implemented in association with the DTPC. The guest house, crocodile park and boating facilities will also be upgraded. Along with this, a safari park is also being developed.

An LED lighting project has also been planned at Akkulam tourist village. Meanwhile, a master plan has been finalised to modernise the swimming pool and park at Veli.The Veli tourist village is also under renovation and will have an eco park, urban park and a toy train worth Rs 9 crore.A digital museum is also coming up at a cost of Rs 9 Crore at Kanakakkunnu Palace.

Infrastructure boost

