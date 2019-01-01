Promoting sustainable living

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has a slew of activities planned for the new year

C Power 5 project

Change for Change Climate Change project initiated by the District Collector K Vasuki had introduced projects including 'Sthithi', 'Udhyanam', 'Samrudhi'. According to her, they plan to give the project a thrust and aim at propagating the culture of a sustainable lifestyle.

Pilot projects to reduce noise pollution

The district administration along with Prathidhwani, socio-cultural and welfare organisation of IT employees (Technopark), plans to introduce a live data system which will store and receive updates regarding sound operators in the city. The project aims at reducing noise pollution in the city. Details of the sound operators will be available on the website which will also include remarks and history of their work.

Skill development

The district administration and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) aim to help people in the coastal regions acquire skill-based employment. The project aims at providing skill-based education for people under the age of 25. The subjects include boat mechanism, boat building and ocean forecasting. The free project focuses on college and school dropouts in coastal areas.