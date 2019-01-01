Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Review meeting for Attukal Pongala held

The PWD Roads Division has been issued directions for maintenance  of roads in the area.

Published: 01st January 2019

Attukal Devi Temple Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation on Monday held a meeting chaired by Mayor V K Prasanth to review the arrangements for the 2019 Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam at the Attukal Devi temple here. The meeting was organised to discuss the arrangements to be made before the festival. The details of the 31 events which will be held in connection with the festival should be submitted to the Mayor at the next review meeting.

The PWD Roads Division has been issued directions for maintenance of roads in the area. Instructions were given to the authorities concerned for proper upkeep of the drainage system. The meeting issued orders for bucket cleaning and manhole repair.

