Thiruvananthapuram: Welcoming 2019 with new promises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is 2019. A year of new promises, hopes and a brighter tomorrow. And as we bid adieu to 2018, authorities in the city are assuring citizens they have a lot to look forward to in the New Year.

According to officers, they plan to give women safety a thrust this year. The City Corporation plans to promote women-friendly projectsthis year. Smart city projects will also be given an impetus. The local body also aims to focus on disaster management and make it a major agenda.

The local body has also drafted an action plan for 120 new projects. The state government sanctioned An additional amount of Rs 500 crore has been issued for smart city projects and Rs 200 crore has been allotted to the civic body through central projects including PMAY, NULM and AMRUT. Twenty per cent of the 2019-20 plan funds has been approved for LIFE mission.

Women-friendly projects

According to the State Crime Records Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram district has witnessed a total of 861 crime cases against women, including 135 rapes this year (up to June). The 'she-corridor' project between the Government Women's College Junction and the Cottonhill Girls Higher Secondary School in Vazhuthacaud is also a major project. The Rs 2 crore walkway will have seating facilities, CCTV cameras, FM radio, she-toilets, breastfeeding areas and napkin vending machines.

The she-lodge was launched with the aim to provide safe lodging and food at moderate rates for students and women travelling to cities for various requirements. This year the corporation will construct three more she lodges at Kazhakoottam, Kadakkampally and Aatukkal similar to the one at Sreekanteswaram.

Govt girls schools in the city will receive modern toilet facilities. "The main focus will initially be on the Government Girl's School after which it will aim to establish similar toilets in other city schools," said Mayor VK Prasanth.

Smart City

The infrastructure development of Thiruvananthapuram city will soon head towards a new trajectory with a bunch of projects set to take off under the Smart City. In January, the Corporation will roll out its six smart city projects including the open gym, bike sharing and launching of 50 e-autos. "The corporation also plans to roll out an obstacle-free area-based development project in the heart of the city which is worth Rs 340 crore," said Mayor V K Prasanth.