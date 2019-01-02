Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

30 women artists come up with ‘picture wall’

For recapturing the renaissance morals, 30 women painters made a picture wall in Thiruvananthapuram in solidarity with Women's Wall.

Artists of Lalithakala Akademi painting a 'Picture Wall' near Museum as part of the 'Women's Wall' campaign  B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For recapturing the renaissance morals, 30 women painters made a picture wall in Thiruvananthapuram in solidarity with Women's Wall. The programme was organised by  Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi.  The Picture Wall was created at Museum road and inaugurated by Raja Ravivarma Award winner and painter Anila Jacob. The wall was 30 m in length on a single canvas and it was set up by artists from all districts. Sreeja Pallam, executive committee member of Lalita Kala Akademi, led the team of artists.

Simultaneously, the Akademi had erected a picture wall in Thalassery with 101 pictures drawn by the same artists. Nemam Pushparaj, chairman of Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi, told Express, "The Women's Wall is a resistance against the rising communalism in Kerala society. We, at  the Akademi, declare our full support and solidarity to the Women's Wall. Writers and poets got predominant positions in social reformation. Generally, painters stand behind the curtain, but here painters have shown  there support against the social evils openly."

Sugathakumari, managing director of the Akademi, said, "Renaissance did not happen in a single day. Our social and reformative morals are tools that build our society. These morals are unfamiliar to the new  generation. They ignore our cultural values and some of them are  partially supporting communalism."
"This is the reason the Akademi is supporting Women's Wall and organising the  picture wall. The pictures will  be kept as a monument of Women Wall and will be exhibited  all over the state," she said.

Sreeja Pallam said, "Women's Wall fights against injustice towards women. Only when the society realises that monthly periods of women are only a biological condition and not anything concerned with impurity, will the actual renaissance shine over society."

