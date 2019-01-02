Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bystanders to get a shelter home

According to hospital authorities, there was huge demand for a bystander's shelter since there is a heavy rush at the Medical College.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bystanders for patients who are undergoing treatment at the Medical College can breathe a sigh of relief soon. The City Corporation is planning to construct a shelter home for bystanders at the Medical College compound in Ulloor, under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). According to officials, the four-storeyed building with basic facilities can occupy at least 86 persons at a time. "Anyone including men, women and children can make use of the shelter home. Rooms will be available in three categories.

A single room costs Rs 150, the dormitory will be available for Rs 50 and the family room will cost Rs 300. The rates have been kept minimal. However, we have not compromised on the facilities. The shelter home will be constructed at a rate of Rs 3.37 crore," said Ramya P R, manager, City Mission, NULM. Pillows, beds, plates will be provided. Space will be designated for a cooking area and a mess hall.

Corporation officials have informed the existing shelter home at Medical College will also be renovated. "A budget of Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for renovating the existing Corporation built shelter home, which can occupy 60 people at a time. The new bystander's shelter will be built near the Pay Ward area of the Medical College compound. Though the project was proposed in 2017, it only received the sanction in September 2018. The work of the new shelter will begin in the second week of January," said Ramya.

According to hospital authorities, there was huge demand for a bystander's shelter since there is a heavy rush at the Medical College. "The new shelter home will be helpful for those who have to arrive at the hospital for regular check-ups. Since the charges are not high, it will definitely help patients who arrive from lower socio-economic backgrounds," said a staff at Medical College Hospital, Ulloor. NULM officials have informed they are also planning to build a new bystanders shelter home at Attingal which can occupy a total of 50 people at a time.

Room rate

A single room costs Rs 150, the dormitory will be available for Rs 50 and the family room will cost Rs 300. The rates have been kept minimal. However, we have not compromised on the facilities. The shelter home will be constructed at a rate of H3.37 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp