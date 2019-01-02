Bystanders to get a shelter home

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bystanders for patients who are undergoing treatment at the Medical College can breathe a sigh of relief soon. The City Corporation is planning to construct a shelter home for bystanders at the Medical College compound in Ulloor, under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). According to officials, the four-storeyed building with basic facilities can occupy at least 86 persons at a time. "Anyone including men, women and children can make use of the shelter home. Rooms will be available in three categories.

A single room costs Rs 150, the dormitory will be available for Rs 50 and the family room will cost Rs 300. The rates have been kept minimal. However, we have not compromised on the facilities. The shelter home will be constructed at a rate of Rs 3.37 crore," said Ramya P R, manager, City Mission, NULM. Pillows, beds, plates will be provided. Space will be designated for a cooking area and a mess hall.

Corporation officials have informed the existing shelter home at Medical College will also be renovated. "A budget of Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for renovating the existing Corporation built shelter home, which can occupy 60 people at a time. The new bystander's shelter will be built near the Pay Ward area of the Medical College compound. Though the project was proposed in 2017, it only received the sanction in September 2018. The work of the new shelter will begin in the second week of January," said Ramya.

According to hospital authorities, there was huge demand for a bystander's shelter since there is a heavy rush at the Medical College. "The new shelter home will be helpful for those who have to arrive at the hospital for regular check-ups. Since the charges are not high, it will definitely help patients who arrive from lower socio-economic backgrounds," said a staff at Medical College Hospital, Ulloor. NULM officials have informed they are also planning to build a new bystanders shelter home at Attingal which can occupy a total of 50 people at a time.

Room rate

