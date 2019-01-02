Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Modi using AgustaWestland to settle political scores: Oommen Chandy

Narendra Modi, who has got a sniff of BJP’s impending failure in the Lok Sabha elections, is trying to avoid political fight and somehow manage the show, said Chandy.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress working committee member Oommen Chandy has accused Narendra Modi and BJP government of levelling false allegations against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for unearthing corruption amounting to crores of rupees in Rafale deal.

“The Enforcement Directorate lawyer dramatically brought the names of Sonia and Rahul. The Union government had threatened the middle man Christian Michel who is under arrest. The politics behind this can easily be understood by anyone as the general elections are due,” Chandy said.  

The-then defence minister A K Antony had cancelled the contract with AgustaWestland after finding corrupt practices and ordered a CBI probe, Chandy said. He said after a legal battle in a Milan court, the contract amount, bank guarantee and three helicopters were retrieved. Antony also ordered to blacklist AgustaWestland.

“Modi government removed AgustaWestland from blacklist within  three months of assuming office. The company was allowed to be part of the Make in India programme of defence deals. It also participated in a contract for purchase of 100 helicopters for the the Navy. Finmeccanica, the mother company of AugustaWestland, was allowed to take part in Bangalore Air Show in 2015. The PM, who has been running for cover from the Rafale deal, is trying somehow to tarnish the image of Congress leaders and to frame them in false cases,” said Chandy.

Narendra Modi, who has got a sniff of BJP’s impending failure in the Lok Sabha elections, is trying to avoid political fight and somehow manage the show, said Chandy.

“The families of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who had laid down their lives for the country, are being witch-hunted by Modi in matters in which they don’t have any connection. Sonia Gandhi is a person who did not accept even the PM’s post.”

Oommen Chandy

