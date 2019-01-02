Tracking waste: your house has been tagged

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City residents and waste collectors who fail to manage household waste will soon be brought under the scanner.

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City residents and waste collectors who fail to manage household waste will soon be brought under the scanner. The Corporation's health wing has already tagged 400 homes with QR codes which will enable them to monitor the daily management of household waste.  A survey was kicked off at Vanchiyoor last week after which QR codes are assigned to each home. The survey is part of the civic body's 'My City Beautiful City' project which is aimed at converting 100 wards clean.  

Green Army volunteers of the Corporation and engineering college students has been assigned to conduct the survey. In the survey, households and commercial establishments will be asked details on the kind of waste management practices being followed at the place.

"As soon as the survey is completed, the houses will receive a QR code. The method of disposal at each home will be compiled and fed online," said T Alexander, corporation health supervisor. In the first phase, the Corporation will declare two wards - Sasthamangalam and Vanchiyoor - as 100 per cent clean wards.  

The Corporation will also monitor the functioning of the service providers who arrive to collect the waste. "Based on the quality of the services offered, the service providers will be constantly graded," said Arun,  Vanchiyoor junior health inspector.

According to Corporation health officers, if the service providers fail to meet the expected standards, action will be taken against them."The corporation's waste management process to a decentralised  system is a positive initiative if managed properly.  The residents  should take a step to separately collect the wet and dry waste so that it would be easy for the staff to carry and dump the waste," said A N Velayudhan, a resident of Vanchiyoor ward.

The Corporation also aims to place cameras in these wards to ensure waste is not dumped carelessly on the roads. It will also help track those who dump waste on the road sides.

