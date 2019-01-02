Unicef to bring in health experts to study infant mortality in Attappadi tribal hamlets

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the request of the state Health Department, Unicef will bring in experts to study the health issues faced by tribals in Attappadi. An official communique from the department has been received at the Unicef regional office in Chennai on December 28, a senior official of the organisation told Express.

Rajeev Sadanandan, Health Secretary, Government of Kerala, told Express, “Health Department has requested Unicef to avail the services of health experts who have worked in tribal areas. This is to find out whether there are some differences in the treatment carried out by our doctors in Attappadi.”

Unicef is mainly concentrating on bringing in doctors with proven expertise in tribal areas, nutrition specialists and behavioural change specialists. The official said, “We have requested the national headquarters to avail the services of experts in north Indian tribal areas.”

The Unicef officer said with the intervention of the Health Department and the technical expertise of UNICEF, the infant mortality rate has come down from 12 to 10, breaking the jinx of eighteen to twenty years.

There are around 5,000 children under the age of 5 in the Attappadi area comprising 192 tribal hamlets and a systematic monitoring of these children is taking place every month with the surveillance system installed under IVRS technology.

RIDHI foundation has given the technical support for this project and the weight and height of the children are monitored on a regular basis thus bringing down the IMR.The main issue faced by the children of this area, according to Unicef officers, is Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and this could be successfully tackled using therapeutic food comprising groundnut powder, sugar, milk powder, zinc and Vitamin A which is regularly used across the globe.

There are also three nutrition rehabilitation centres (NRS) to attend to the children who have fallen short of the prescribed weight, height and nutrition levels.To tackle emergency medical situations, the Kottathara Speciality centre has been upgraded.

While the treatment leads to immediate cure, the root cause has to be tackled, according to Unicef officers and this includes multisectoral issues.Despite having water connection in the tribal hamlets, there is the problem of tribals still relying on streams which are largely contaminated as open defecation is high.

The Unicef officer also said more than ninety per cent of deliveries are in Public Health Centres. Interestingly, medical teams travel to each hamlet on a regular basis every month to check the requirement of mothers and children.