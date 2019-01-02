Welcoming the change

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wave of change is sweeping the city. On Monday, a major juice outlet in the city has taken the first step towards eschewing use of single-use plastic straws. It has initiated the use of glass as an alternative for serving beverages. The move, which is hailed as a new beginning for the capital, was initiated as part of the 'SwaptheStraw' campaign carried out by city-based college student Akhilesh Anil Kumar.

The campaign was launched in the city on Monday at Desi Cuppa's outlet in Kazhakkoottam. Mayor V K Prasanth launched the event by cutting a bunch of plastic straws. "The plastic straws were collected from the juice shop. We also unveiled a poster that will be stuck across the different juice outlets in the city to start the culture of refusing the straws," says Akhilesh. T N Seema, vice-chairperson, Haritha Keralam unveiled the poster at another outlet of the juice chain in the city. A Suchitwa Mission official plastered the poster at the outlet. These posters will be splashed across all the juice shop outlets in the state to inculcate the culture of refuse.

"At these two outlets, except during rush hours, they made a switch to glass utensils on Monday. It was indeed a breakthrough moment for us. The change could be initiated and they have assured us that they intend to make a complete switch to eco-friendly alternatives soon," says Akhilesh. The campaign is being supported by organisations such as the Haritha Keralam, Suchitwa Mission, Kerala Vyaapari Vyavasai Samithi, Vyaapara Vyavasaya Ekopana Samithi, Thanal and Rotary Club.

The campaign will be launched in Technopark on Monday. "In Technopark, across all the food courts, straws are kept at the counters for the customers to make use of. Once the programme is launched, these straws will be removed from the counters and will only be given to those who ask for the straws. We are trying to inculcate the culture of refuse among people," says Akhilesh.

The larger aim is to make the whole of Kerala single-use plastic straw free by the end of January. Campaigns are underway at different districts in the state. The Kanhangad municipality in Kasaragod will be made plastic straw free by this weekend. We are in talks with all the juice shop owners and are encouraging them to make the switch to eco-alternatives," says Akhilesh.