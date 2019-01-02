Women’s Wall sees active participation in capital city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a festive mood, the capital city joined the Women’s Wall on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and V S Achuthanandan were among the dignitaries who cheered up the hundreds of women lined up on the streets.

The focus was on the Ayyankali Square at Vellayambalam. This was the southern end point of the wall and CPM politburo member Brinda Karat was the last person on the line. After a brief rehearsal, the wall was formed at 4 pm. Ex MP and vice-chairman of Haritha Keralam Mission T N Seema administered the oath to the women near the square. Hundreds of men who gathered at the square too took the pledge along with the women.

Brinda inaugurated the public meeting that followed. In her address, she said Kerala has set a model to the country through the wall. “You have made this wall of resistance against the forces which want to push you to the dark age. This a message for all women in the country,” she said.

She said the wall was a tribute to social reformers like Ayyankali, Sree Narayana Guru, Mannath Padmanabhan and reformers in the Christian and Muslim communities.She also made an appeal to the women who are against implementing the Supreme Court order at Sabarimala. “We respect your belief. But be aware the RSS and the BJP are using you as a tool to achieve their anti-women political goal,” she said.

KPMS president Laila Chandran presided over the function. Its general secretary Punnala Sreekumar opined the wall represented self-respect. He urged the government to include renaissance history in the school curriculum.

“Sabarimala is among the different topics raised by the Women’s Wall. There is no point in women being taken to the shrine with police protection. Instead they should go free,” he said.