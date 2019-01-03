Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A forest in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram

A five cent plot right in the heart of the city is set to turn into a forest land.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five cent plot right in the heart of the city is set to turn into a forest land. At least 200 species of plants, including creepers, subtrees, shrubs, trees, and emergent trees will grow tall, and swathe the whole area in green. The Kanakakunnu Palace grounds is richer by 800 saplings. And by two years time, it will boast of a healthy foliage. In three years, you will have a forest right in the city.
The project is being pioneered by Kerala Tourism and the saplings were planted at the Kanakakunnu premises on Wednesday. The green lung is being created using the Akira Miyawaki method of afforestation. A dense foliage will be created in the small pocket of land which will turn into a natural forest in a few years.

“Preserving the environment figures is the Tourism Department's policy. Miyawaki's method is suited for creating green spaces in regions that have space constraints. Through this, we are also attempting to create awareness amongst the people on the need to preserve the environment and encourage them to be an active proponent of afforestation,” said an official attached to the Tourism Minister's office.

“There are many tourist destinations which we have lost due to irresponsible development. The department is pioneering several projects to preserve nature. There are plans to build these forest patches using the Miyawaki method across the state,” he added. The project is being led by the NGO 'Nature's Green Guardians Foundation' and is being sponsored by Invis Multimedia, ICT solution provider of Kerala Tourism.

800 saplings were planted in a day on the bed prepared using a mixture of soil, coir pith, dried cow dung and rice hull. Drip irrigation system is arranged and fencing with nets has been set up on  four sides of freshly created green bed. The plants were sourced from various nurseries across the state. A healthy mix of diverse varieties of trees have been chosen, including medicinal plants.

“It will take only two years and you will have a good canopy here. An intense afforestation drive needs to be carried out to check global warming. Miyawaki method is ideal and can be set up in small spaces where you will get a dense foliage in a short span of time. You can even set up a forest this way in one cent of land,” said Hari MR, managing director, Invis Multimedia.

“The idea is to set up Oxy groves in all tourism destinations. Earlier, there used to be groves in all traditional houses. They used to cover at least four cents of space and used to act as carbon sinks. This has depleted to a large extend. We are trying to reinstate all that using the Miyawaki method. Intense afforestation is the only solution to the environmental catastrophe which we have created,” said Hari Prabhakaran of Nature's Green Guardians Foundation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp