Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Beauty in distortion

While travelling I saw a piece of artwork made using distorted images.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Artist Vincent Pallisery who paints anamorphic illusions using contorted images won the URF Asian Record for making the most number of anamorphic art pieces in different shades using acrylic on canvas. He uses 3D figures such as cone, sphere and cylinder made of steel to create reflection. “My passion for painting began at the age of five.

While travelling I saw a piece of artwork made using distorted images. Later with the help of the Internet, I collected information and practised the same. It’s a technique which applies physics and mathematics in the right way,” said Vincent. 

The artist claims that his paintings are showcased at the Buckingham Palace, England, Abu Dhabi Palace and Kuthiramalika Palace Museum near the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram. “I did a portrait of Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE political leader, which was a paid work requested by M A Yusuff Ali, managing director of Lulu Group International, which is one of my personal favourites. At a glance we might not understand the painting, but once you look through the reflector, it opens up a magic world of science and art,” said Vincent. 

According to Vincent, a total of 10 exhibitions were conducted in India showcasing his collection of anamorphic paintings. Vincent completed his degree from the College of Fine Arts, Thrissur and currently works as an art faculty at the Rajagiri Public School, Ernakulam. The artist is currently working on an abstract image using wooden sculpture with a corn reflection technique.

Vincent said it was essential to know the secret behind creating illusions as anamorphic images are rather difficult to paint. “Anamorphic images do not fit in the conventional style of painting, one needs a certain amount of patience and dedication to create magic out of distorted images. A mixture of right colours gives it a perfectly polished look,” added Vincent. He plans to try his luck at the Guinness World Records. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp