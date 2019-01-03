Beauty in distortion

Merin Mariya By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Artist Vincent Pallisery who paints anamorphic illusions using contorted images won the URF Asian Record for making the most number of anamorphic art pieces in different shades using acrylic on canvas. He uses 3D figures such as cone, sphere and cylinder made of steel to create reflection. “My passion for painting began at the age of five.

While travelling I saw a piece of artwork made using distorted images. Later with the help of the Internet, I collected information and practised the same. It’s a technique which applies physics and mathematics in the right way,” said Vincent.

The artist claims that his paintings are showcased at the Buckingham Palace, England, Abu Dhabi Palace and Kuthiramalika Palace Museum near the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram. “I did a portrait of Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE political leader, which was a paid work requested by M A Yusuff Ali, managing director of Lulu Group International, which is one of my personal favourites. At a glance we might not understand the painting, but once you look through the reflector, it opens up a magic world of science and art,” said Vincent.

According to Vincent, a total of 10 exhibitions were conducted in India showcasing his collection of anamorphic paintings. Vincent completed his degree from the College of Fine Arts, Thrissur and currently works as an art faculty at the Rajagiri Public School, Ernakulam. The artist is currently working on an abstract image using wooden sculpture with a corn reflection technique.

Vincent said it was essential to know the secret behind creating illusions as anamorphic images are rather difficult to paint. “Anamorphic images do not fit in the conventional style of painting, one needs a certain amount of patience and dedication to create magic out of distorted images. A mixture of right colours gives it a perfectly polished look,” added Vincent. He plans to try his luck at the Guinness World Records.