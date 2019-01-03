Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Eclectic allure

Walking into Cult Modern on One Napier street will remind you of a frame from Europe.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Likitha Nair
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Walking into Cult Modern on One Napier street will remind you of a frame from Europe. The sunkissed walls, French windows, and blooming flowers blend into the laid-back Fort Kochi mood as much as it stands out. One  could say the same about Archana and Sanjay Nandal’s curations lined up inside. Set in Vignette Vogue, this brand-new store has handpicked collections from designers all over the world covering evening wear, formals, saris, cutlery, collectibles, furniture, cosmetics and even chocolates. 

An alumni of National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, Archana has been a designer for 25 years. She has worked with multiple aspects of design ranging from fashion and architecture to music and lifestyle alongside luminaries like Suneet Varma, and Arjun Mangalda. Before setting up the store, she was the Marketing Business Head for retail with Fabindia for 11 years.

Archana and Sanjay

The line-up features the best labels across multiple genres. “The common thread between every brand you see here is their design idiom – each product is updated, they were modern a decade back, they’re modern now and they will remain modern a decade from now,” informs Archana. 

Abraham & Thakore presenting simple and grand evening wear, serene  collections from Eka, and Payal Khandwala with its minimalist, yet colourful designs are some of the first clothing brands that will catch your eye.

Tilla stands out for its embellished, elegant clothing that is entirely handcrafted.. Stylish, hand-stitched leather bags are sourced from Nappa Dori while cashmere stoles and wraps are handpicked from Kashmir Loom and Neeru Kumar.  Pure Earth showcases the personal care aspect of Cult Modern, with pure ingredients from the Himalayas and processed to  be efficient.

