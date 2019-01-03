Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Oar inspiring!

By Anoop Menon
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  K erala’s recently extend  ed National Waterway, NW III, has done little to decongest roads, reduce accidents, and minimise pollution. Eco-warriors believe that this 205-kilometre-long idyllic stretch, composed of canals, rivers, and backwaters, is still being used for just two major purposes; as a fantastic backdrop for selfies and as a convenient garbage disposal outlet! Nevertheless, this weekend, the tide is about to turn.

The good folks behind Kerala Tourism’s Muziris Heritage Project and Jellyfish Watersports are organising a two-day-long guided kayaking tour called Muziris Paddle—with the intention of spreading awareness about river conservation.

During this excursion, expect to see 3,000-year-old monuments, visit museums, sample local cuisine, engage in outdoor camping, interact with locals, and learn more about the greatest Roman port on the west coast of ancient India: Muziris (which connected Kerala to the rest of the world way back in 1st Century BC). 

“This is much more than a run-of-the-mill sightseeing tour. It’s an attempt to show the rest of India how to use eco-tourism and promote Kerala’s untapped backwaters for leisure/travel activities,” begins Kaushiq Kodithodi, the founder of Jellyfish Watersports. Paddlers will venture out from Kottappuram Boat Jetty (Kodungallur) and cover a gently-paced distance of 20 km each day, whilst enjoying breaks at various heritage spots down the NW III, to Bolgatty Island (Kochi). The organisers also state that during  the 40-kilometre-long journey they will reduce their carbon footprint by not using plastic disposables, tissues, and straws.

Are you a non-swimmer who has never been on a stand-up paddleboard, kayak, canoe, or sailboat before? 
Fret not, as qualified lifeguards including international trainers from Australia, Germany, and Switzerland, including London-based paddling world record holder, Shilpika Gautam, will show you the ropes. “For centuries, locals and visitors have enjoyed the scenic natural paradise of God’s Own Country.

This safe, conservation voyage is a great way to experience this green state through its water bodies. So far, we have everyone from toddlers and 70-year-old paddling enthusiasts signing up to be part of the growing responsible tourism movement,” concludes Kaushiq, who has conducted several river expeditions and clean-up initiatives in the past.`7,500 (all inclusive).On January 5 and 6. jellyfishwatersports.com

