Reliving the days of an evergreen hero

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The announcement of films via loudspeakers and notices, posters of films in front of tea shops, thatched theatres that greet the audience with a black curtain in the entrance, manually operated projectors. Doesn’t the old ‘cinema kottaka’ bring nostalgia?Bharat Bhavan is bringing you back all these beautiful recollections of Mollywood. All set to commemorate the Nithyaharitha Nayakan (evergreen hero) of Malayalam cinema- Prem Nazir, by organising Prem Nazir Film Fest on his 30th death anniversary. The fest will be inaugurated by the deputy speaker of Kerala Assembly V Sasi at 5 pm on Friday.

Commenting on the reason for organising the commemoration fest, Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur said, “Prem Nazir deserves praises for his immense contribution towards Mollywood. He portrayed the youth, love and the life in the village throughout his acting career. But he was a kind human first. Helping people without letting others know was one among his unique qualities.”

The ‘cinema kottaka’ will have a mock facility for 75 paise floor tickets that will let the audience enjoy the movie by sitting on the floor, Rs 1.5 bench tickets for the bench-goers and Rs 3 chair tickets for those on chairs. The outlet that has been set up in the entrance of the ‘cinema kottaka’ will accommodate old song books, cinema posters, tea shop, banana bunch and lentil fritters.

The film fest is jointly organised by Bharat Bhavan, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Prem Nazir Suhrith Samithy. Prem Nazir’s son Shanawas and his first heroine Neyyattinkara Komalam will be the chief guests for the function. The films will be screened at 5 pm every day. ‘Agniputhri’ will be the inaugural film. ‘Rest House’, ‘Kannappanunni’, ‘Padayottam’ and ‘Aromalunni’ will be screened in the following days of the five-day film fest.