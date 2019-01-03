Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shut down? no way: Traders, hotels to defy hartal call, to open shops if police protection guaranteed in Thiruvananthapuram

In a revolutionary move, all shops and hotels in the city have decided to stay open if they are guaranteed police protection on Thursday, which has been declared a hartal.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chalai Market in Thiruvananthapuram  Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a revolutionary move, all shops and hotels in the city have decided to stay open if they are guaranteed police protection on Thursday, which has been declared a hartal. The Kerala Vyapari Vyvasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES)  and hotel owners have announced they would open shops and hotels if the police grant them complete security. The move is in defiance to the hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi in the wake of women entry into Sabarimala.  

Y Vijayan, District General Secretary, KVVES, said the samithi has decided to open shops if the police granted the security.  “We have decided not to co-operate with unnecessary hartals in the state anymore. The shops and establishments will function during all hartals called by any political parties in the future, including the one called on Thursday," Vijayan said.Though the KVVES has asked for police protection to run shops on hartals, the police have not given them the assurance.

"We are unsure whether the unions will stay with our decision. However, with disregard to their affiliations, we will open shop at our own risk," he said. Vijayan added that a joint meeting will be held with 36 organisations on Thursday to decide on ways to further tackle hartals.

The organisations will take complete responsibility for any damage caused to shops and businesses during the hartal. "The hartal called has been sudden, which gave us hardly anytime to take everyone's joint opinion, but our general stand is to keep our hotels open," said said G. Jayapal. General Secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association.

"We will operate all buses in the state if the police are willing to provide their support. However, this time seeing the present situation and the attacks, we have decided to suspend the services.The KSRTC buses always operate under police security but this is not usually guaranteed to private bus owners," said M B Sathyan, president, Kerala State Private Operators Federation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala hartal Women enter temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp