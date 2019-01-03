Shut down? no way: Traders, hotels to defy hartal call, to open shops if police protection guaranteed in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a revolutionary move, all shops and hotels in the city have decided to stay open if they are guaranteed police protection on Thursday, which has been declared a hartal. The Kerala Vyapari Vyvasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) and hotel owners have announced they would open shops and hotels if the police grant them complete security. The move is in defiance to the hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi in the wake of women entry into Sabarimala.

Y Vijayan, District General Secretary, KVVES, said the samithi has decided to open shops if the police granted the security. “We have decided not to co-operate with unnecessary hartals in the state anymore. The shops and establishments will function during all hartals called by any political parties in the future, including the one called on Thursday," Vijayan said.Though the KVVES has asked for police protection to run shops on hartals, the police have not given them the assurance.

"We are unsure whether the unions will stay with our decision. However, with disregard to their affiliations, we will open shop at our own risk," he said. Vijayan added that a joint meeting will be held with 36 organisations on Thursday to decide on ways to further tackle hartals.

The organisations will take complete responsibility for any damage caused to shops and businesses during the hartal. "The hartal called has been sudden, which gave us hardly anytime to take everyone's joint opinion, but our general stand is to keep our hotels open," said said G. Jayapal. General Secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association.

"We will operate all buses in the state if the police are willing to provide their support. However, this time seeing the present situation and the attacks, we have decided to suspend the services.The KSRTC buses always operate under police security but this is not usually guaranteed to private bus owners," said M B Sathyan, president, Kerala State Private Operators Federation.