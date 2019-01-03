Want to go to loo? Here's the KLOO

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Next time you are in the middle of a road journey and have to attend nature's call, you needn't search for a comfort station.You can walk into any restaurant without any trepidation and relieve yourself. An app is also being readied to help you find the hotels while on your way.The app titled 'KLOO' is set to be launched this month which will help you zero in at the hotels nearby and will apprise you of the toilet facilities available at the hotel. Soon, you will be able to walk into the restrooms of any hotel, regardless of the star rating it has and avail the toilet facility.

The move pioneered by the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association is set to bring about a mammoth change."Finding good and hygienic restrooms while travelling is a problem faced by all. Although people can use the toilets in the hotels, most are shy of availing the same.

Now, we are bringing it as a policy decision to open up the restrooms of all the hotels for use by commuters. And you needn't purchase anything from these hotels to use the washroom.We believe we have a responsibility towards society and chose to address this. We will launch an app solely dedicated to this," says G Jayapal, general secretary, state committee, KHRA.The app will be launched on January 29 at the state level meeting of the KHRA.

The app will feature the restaurants and hotels, its restroom facilities along with other facilities in the hotel.

"In the app, one can check all toilet facilities in the hotel, along with other details pertaining to the hotel. We are not forcing any hoteliers to enlist themselves in our app. It is totally voluntary. But you can walk into any restaurant in the state, regardless of whether they are in the app or not, and make use of the restroom. Even now, no one will restrict you from using the washrooms. But we are streamlining the process and ensuring that now everyone has a right," says Jayapal.

Earlier the project was launched in Kozhikode on a pilot basis."There has been a great response towards this in Kozhikode. Often it is impossible to find a hygienic comfort station while travelling.

Although comfort stations have been set up by the government, maintaining the hygiene at these comfort stations is not easy. With this, people can make avail of the restrooms in our hotels without purchasing anything," says Muhammad Suhail TV, district president, KHRA. As of now, a total of 100 hoteliers from Kozhikode have enlisted themselves in the app.