A day after the hartal  

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It was just another normal day at the Chalai market on Friday. Business was good as usual and vegetable and fish sellers were happy sales were brisk. The traders at Chalai market were, however, angry that their business suffered on Thursday as the state observed the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi.

“I came to Chalai market on Thursday with fear that I might be attacked by protestors for opening my shop. I earn Rs 850 per day and this is my only source of livelihood since my husband is bed-ridden. I opened the shop but had to return back on foot due to lack of transport facilities. People like us are the most affected. Sometimes, we reach a stage where we see our lives going nowhere and see suicide as the only option,” said Tulasi, a 70-year-old vegetable seller from Manacaud. ​

Like her, hundreds of traders suffered huge losses on Thursday. Traders are worried as they fear their business will be severely affected by the two-day national strike to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday by the Joint Trade Union Council. “The hartals called by various political parties is resulting in huge losses for the vendors.

There are more than 500 shops in Chalai market alone. If these shops are shut for even a day, the loss is huge. The business had already faced a huge setback following the floods.

Vendors are trying to find their feet but the frequent hartals are affecting their livelihood,” said Rafeeq A P P, president of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Chalai main unit. According to him, the sudden hartals are the worst as the shopkeepers are hardly prepared. "If we are informed of the hartals earlier, we can make prior arrangements," he said. According to him, shopkeepers have expressed fear about opening shops due to lack of proper security.

At least 97 hartals affected the livelihood of traders, hoteliers, bus owners and other establishments last year and had caused loss worth crores of rupees. A hartal being called in the beginning of the year has only added to their woes. Although the Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi has reaffirmed their decision to open shops during hartals, traders are apprehensive their shops will be under attack. Karthikeyan, owner of Ambal coffee shop in Chalai market they have already incurred a loss of Rs 20,000 on Thursday.

The Chalai Market in Thiruvananthapuram

B P Deepu

This is our average sales per day. If the hartals continue, we might have to face a much bigger loss," he said.Small vendors, wholesale spice shop owners and packing material shop owners are against strikes but fear attack from violent protestors. “We can't take a chance as they might even destroy our shops. So we choose to remain closed though unwillingly, Vikraman Nair, a vegetable seller from Parassala.

Although the strike called by the Central trade unions (CTUs) on January 8 and 9 was informed earlier, traders are not happy as they fear losses will run to the tune of crores of rupees. “The government is not concerned about the loss faced by the traders. Nothing has been done to help them so far. Since the two-day strike was informed earlier, all shops will remain shut," said Rafeeq.

Unaccounted loss

Flower vendors are among the most affected during hartals called without much notice. “We cannot preserve the flowers for the next day. The loss we faced on Thursday alone was Rs 15,000," said Kannan, a flower vendor from Chalai. The fish vendors, who depend heavily on big hotels to purchase their fish, also suffered heavy loss in the hartal. “We purchase fish for Rs 1.5 lakh from Thoothukudi port. However, we learned about the hartal only when we reached here. Since we couldn’t arrange much ice to keep the fish fresh, we are forced to sell it at cheaper rates”, said Abdul Rasheed, a 40-year-old fish vendors. Sirajhudin, a vegetable vendor selling his wares at Palayalam market, is yet another victim. “Flash hartals affect us and our livelihood badly," he said.