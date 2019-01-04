Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bearing the brunt of hartal: Sick have to suffer in pain as lack of transportation affects medical services

The dawn-to-dusk hartal came as a big blow to people heading to hospitals in the city.

Published: 04th January 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dawn-to-dusk hartal came as a big blow to people heading to hospitals in the city. Despite already knowing about the hartal, many who had to reach hospitals, including the Medical College, were left in the lurch. "We took an early train to the Medical College. My husband suffers from urinary retention and a tube has been connected to the bladder since last week. We came to remove it but the doctor was on leave as it was hartal," said Ammini S from Attingal. 

Meanwhile, police arranged transportation facilities for patients to Medical College and Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). "We conducted service from 5 am to 6 pm. Patients who reached the Railway Station were given free rides. Two special police jeeps were arranged for emergency along with the ambulance service,"  said Bijeesh B Nair, a civil police officer.

He added 25 trips were completed by noon and no emergency cases were reported. However, many were unaware of the transportation facilities. "I came to RCC for chemotherapy session and its hard in such circumstances, especially when we are in physical pain. Due to lack of transportation facility, we were stuck up at the hospital for one night. ," said MC Chellamma, Munroe Island, Kollam. 

The auto drivers at the Medical College stand said 25 autos were arranged to ferry passengers..With most doctors unable to reach, the functioning of Medical  College Hospital too was disrupted. "My husband suffers from kidney stone. The appointment, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled as the doctor was on leave. Now, we might have to come back on Monday for another session," said P Sindhu from Angamaly.

Comments

