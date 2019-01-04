Diego Football Park opens to sport enthusiasts

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Diego Football Park, an artificial turf formed by football enthusiasts in the city, is now open to the public. The ground, one among the largest, with two pitches can accommodate two five-a-side and one seven-a-side team at a time. The ground located in an open space in Ulloor Aakulam road, behind NISH, boasts of an international quality artificial turf and is the largest in the city.

The initiative to construct a turf was taken up by three friends and entrepreneurs Jimmy Joy, Hari Xavier and Rahul Raj. It was during one of their visits to Kochi, they chanced upon a ground of the same standard. “We have been to many grounds but most of them are not smooth enough for the players to play leisure sport.

At the same time, we found that Trivandrum does not have enough grounds for football enthusiasts. So we decided to open a turf football ground in the city,” said Jimmy, one of the members. The project was completed at a cost of Rs 65 lakhs. The park is designed to meet FIFA 2 Star certification according to the FIFA Quality Concept for Football Turf. It has been developed to replicate natural turf but with the bonus of being extremely and highly durable.

“Our football pitches will provide greater durability and can be used for long playing hours. Even if it rains, the players can play the sport comfortably,” said Jimmy, also a state-level handball champion.The court also provides opportunities for football enthusiasts to practice or conduct matches. The court will be open till 12 pm at night so that people can come and play during flexible hours.

