Empowering women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will soon open stitching centres for women from financially backward families. The project under the Peoples Plan Programme aims to empower women and help them become financially independent. Skill development training will also be imparted.

According to A Sasikumar, who is in charge of the programme, 75 women workers have been identified. "We have selected Kudumbhasree members. In the initial phase, we have targeted 75 women. Sewing machines and raw materials will be provided at the centres. A total of four stitching centres will be launched on January 17 in Pongumoodu, Muttada, Kunnumpara and Vallakkadavu," said A Sasikumar.

The Corporation also aims at curbing use of plastic in the city and hence ensuring zero-plastic environment. Through this programme, the new initiative of using cloth bags instead of plastic bags will be promoted. "The eco-friendly bags will be made out of clothes, which cost Rs 20 per piece. The aim is to promote the use of natural alternatives for shopping and packing.

A training course was given to the selected women workers last month," Sasikumar said. The new initiative offers a ray of hope to the women who are from low economic backgrounds."In the second phase, we can occupy more women workers. More centres will be opened in the future," said Ramya P R, manager, City Mission, NULM. A total of Rs 2.50 crore has been allocated for the same.