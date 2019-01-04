Government to appoint legal consultant for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport bid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is appointing a legal consultant for participating in the Airport Authority of India’s tender for the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Thursday’s Cabinet meeting decided to appoint Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as the legal consultant. The technical-cum-financial consultant will be appointed as general consultant. For this, a committee has been formed with the Chief Secretary as chairman. Its members include principal secretaries of Finance and Transport and Law Secretary.

A press note issued by the government after the Cabinet meeting said the state formed a SPV and decided to participate in the bid since it did not want the airport to go to the private sector. The Cabinet observed there was a legal issue in the AAI’s transfer plan since the land was given free to the airport.

The privatisation move came when the government was giving all support for airport development. Steps are on to acquire an additional 18 acres.The erstwhile king of Travancore had given 257.9 acres for establishing the airport. Later, the state government gave 32.56 acres.

The state government had earlier conveyed its displeasure to the Centre on handing over the airport to the private sector. Earlier, the Centre had agreed to convert the value of land given to the airport as its share capital.