Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kalari state championship to begin today

The 60th State Kalaripayattu Championship will commence at the Basket Ball Court in Central Stadium here on Friday.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 60th State Kalaripayattu Championship will commence at the Basket Ball Court in Central Stadium here on Friday. The three-day programme will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma at 10.30 am. 

Competitions will be held in sub-junior, junior and senior (men and women) categories. 
“The state championship is a prelude to the national championship to be held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium in February. We are expecting around 750 participants from across the state.” 
“During the event, we will also felicitate 60 senior Kalari exponents,” said an office bearer of the association. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp