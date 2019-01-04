Kalari state championship to begin today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 60th State Kalaripayattu Championship will commence at the Basket Ball Court in Central Stadium here on Friday. The three-day programme will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma at 10.30 am.

Competitions will be held in sub-junior, junior and senior (men and women) categories.

“The state championship is a prelude to the national championship to be held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium in February. We are expecting around 750 participants from across the state.”

“During the event, we will also felicitate 60 senior Kalari exponents,” said an office bearer of the association.