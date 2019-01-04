Kerala hartal: Life comes to a halt for commuters as buses keep off road 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Several commuters in the city were left in the lurch after the KSRTC kept off roads on Thursday. The decision to pull the buses off service was considered after 22 buses came under attack in many places including Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Poovar and Balaramapuram on Wednesday night. Even Sabarimala special services were cancelled due to lack of Ayyappa pilgrims.

"There were no Ayappa pilgrims here to travel to Sabarimala which is why no services operated from the capital," said a KSRTC station master, Thampanoor.Bala Krishnan, 56 waited at Thampanoor bus stand from 10 am. "I arrived at Thampanoor in the morning and wish to travel to Vithura. I have no other option but to wait till 6 pm if I want to reach my destination. I wanted to meet my sister and had no idea about the hartal," he said.

Seventy-four-year old Purushutam Nair who reached Thampanoor to receive his pension was forced to wait at the bus stand. "It is very hot out. I don't intend to wait for the services which will resume at 6 pm as my wife is alone at home. So I intend to walk to my home at Jagathy," said Purushutham.