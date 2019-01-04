Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Minister visits athletes bound for India Youth Games

The minister visited the coaching camp where the Pune-bound athletic team and football teams were practising.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan wished good luck to the 308 athletes participating in the Khelo India Youth Games which will kick-off in Pune on January 9. He also said the best performers at the national event in the second edition of the event will receive full backing from the state government.

Full-scale coaching camps have been launched across the state as a special initiative by the Minister.Dr A  Jayatilak IAS, principal secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs and Sanjayan Kumar IFS, director, Sports and Youth Affairs, accompanied the minister during the visit.

A total of 25 coaches, 20 managers, four physiotherapists, five psychologists and one medical officer are also attending the camps. The first contingent from Kerala including the 69-member athletic team will leave for Pune on January 6. In all, 36 male and 18 female players are attending the football camp, which is being held at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium.

