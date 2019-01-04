Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sabarimala protests: Bomb attacks reported against CPI-M leaders' houses in Thiruvananthapuram

Prohibitory orders have been declared in Nedumangadu and Valiyamala police station limits for three days as the police are yet to bring the situation back to control.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The violence that started with the BJP-backed Sabarimala Karma Samithi hartal on Thursday is yet to subside in the district. Though the areas falling under the city police limits rolled back to normalcy, sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from the rural parts. Prohibitory orders have been declared in Nedumangadu and Valiyamala police station limits for three days as the police are yet to bring the situation back to control.

READ | SFI leader injured in bomb explosion near Naruvamoodu

The attacks on CPM offices and residences of local leaders continued unabated despite heavy police presence in the area. Houses of a few BJP workers were attacked by suspected CPM workers in retaliation.

Nedumangadu Municipality Standing Committee chairman and CPM leader P Harikeshan Nair's residence came under bomb attack early morning. Nedumangadu police have so far registered cases against 100 people for attacks on Thursday and Friday.

READ | Cancer-struck woman dies on railway station platform due to unavailability of ambulance

In Neyyattinkara, where tension has been simmering for the last three days, violence once again erupted in the form of petrol bomb attack on the CPM Neyyattinkara area committee office in the wee hours of Friday.

From Malayinkeezhu, where the BJP-CPM clashes were reported on a massive scale the other day, three bombs were recovered. The bombs, which were ready for use, were recovered from the premises of Saraswathi Vidyanikethan School. Residence of People's Democratic Party (PDP) district secretary Pachira Salahudeen at Pallippuram near Kaniyapuram was attacked by unidentified people in the wee hours of Friday.

READ | Is there hartal for each woman's Sabarimala entry? Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks BJP

Two bombs were hurled at his residence, partially destroying the car that was parked in front of the house.

Rural police chief P Asok Kumar said investigation is on to arrest all accused involved in the crimes.

"Tension is still there in certain areas and hence we have accompanied implementation of prohibitory orders," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Karma Samithi BJP-CPM BJP hartal Kerala hartal Thiruvananthapuram bomb attack Bomb attack CPM offices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp