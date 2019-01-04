Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SFI leader injured in bomb explosion near Naruvamoodu

An SFI state leader sustained injuries on his hand when he was allegedly attacked by BJP-RSS workers using a country-made bomb at Edakkode near Naruvamoodu.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An SFI state leader sustained injuries on his hand when he was allegedly attacked by BJP-RSS workers using a country-made bomb at Edakkode near Naruvamoodu. The Naruvamoodu police said Akash Krishna was injured on his palm after coming under RSS attack. However, BJP workers refuted this and alleged the SFI worker sustained injuries while he was trying to throw a bomb at them.

The incident happened at 8 pm. The DYFI workers were carrying out a protest march towards Edakkode. There, the two party workers exchanged blows and later resorted to stone-pelting. It was during this melee the country bomb exploded.Akash has been admitted to a private hospital. 
 

