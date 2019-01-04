Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shutdown greets these travellers from Berlin University

An Italian family stranded near the KSRTC bus stand  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the three Berlin University students, the day was supposed to be all about exploring the city. Instead, all they could see was a city where strike and demonstrations were in a full swing. Assuming the strike will not involve a total shutdown, the students from Germany, Julia Perk, Lukas Navruschat and Jorn Rose, started off from Varkala. It was only after they headed towards the Chalai market on foot that they understood the magnitude of the strike.

“In Germany, even if there is a strike, it is never a total shutdown. People do strike, yes, but it is only limited to that particular sector. No other service gets affected,” says Julia, a student learning social work at the university. “We thought of exploring the city, especially the Chalai market and the spices. We came today as we will be heading back to Mumbai on Saturday. Now, we intend to head back to Varkala and come again tomorrow,” says Lucas. 

The students were here as part of a study project. “That is just for a week, and we didn't want to limit the journey to one week and wanted to explore India. In all, we will be spending one month in the country,” he says.The plight of the three foreigners was shared by many. Having come to know of the hartal quite late, most of the commuters were hit badly. 

“We were here to offer prayers at a temple and came to know of the hartal quite late. I came along with my mother, who is wheelchair bound and past the age of 80. Such hartals put us in great inconvenience,” says Annapoorni P, a teacher from Tamil Nadu. Many foreigners too were caught unawares. “There are no strikes of this magnitude in Japan. When there are strikes, it is only for a limited period of time and it doesn't have larger repercussions on the daily life,” says Yumi Ishihara from Japan.

