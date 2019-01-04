Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Turning Good Samaritans: Thiruvananthapuram residents ferry people in two-wheelers

When the clock struck six in the morning on Thursday, they were present at the railway station, with their two-wheelers.

Published: 04th January 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the clock struck six in the morning on Thursday, they were present at the railway station, with their two-wheelers. For the many passengers who alighted at the railway station on harthal day, including students who arrived for exams, job interviews and patients, the presence of a few city residents with their vehicles to ferry the passengers was a godsend. 

The arrangements were provided for free by members of the NGO Signature of Nishagandhi and Society of Universal Love (SOUL). “We chose to help out by taking the commuters to their destination,” says Akhosh L Babu, a member.

