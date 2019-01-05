Air Marshal Manavendra Singh takes over as Senior Air Staff Officer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has assumed charge as Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) with the Southern Air Command Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram. The Air Marshal was commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force in December 1982 as a Helicopter pilot. In his long career spanning 36 years, the Air Officer has flown a wide variety of helicopters and trainer aircraft. The Air Marshal is the recipient of three Presidential Awards: Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vir Chakra and Vishisht Seva Medal.​

He has over 6,600 hours of flying in various challenging sectors like the Siachen, the Northeast, Uttarakhand, the Western desert and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor with vast instructional experience.

He was Station Commander Air Force Station Udhampur and later served as a Director in HQ Integrated Defence Staff. He was the Commander of the IAF Peacekeeping Contingent in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, during 2009-10.

He has been Principal Director (Intelligence) at Air HQ and later commanded Air Force Station New Delhi. He has also served in Army as well as in Tri-Service Joint Institutions. He was Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Ministry of Defence, and Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration at HQ Eastern Air Command, Shillong.

Prior to his present appointment, he was Senior Air and Administrative Staff Officer at HQ Maintenance Command, Nagpur. He is an alumni of Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Joint Forces Staff College (USA) and Army War College, Mhow.