LDF will chalk out campaigns to spread renaissance message: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the Women’s Wall organised by the state government had received an overwhelming response from all sections of society.

According to him, a large number of upper caste women, including those from the Nair community, took part in the event.

The party secretary also said the LDF state committee meeting on January 17 will give shape to future campaigns based on spreading the message of renaissance among the public. He said this during a media briefing after the state secretariat on Friday. “Despite attempts from various quarters to dissuade women, especially from the upper castes of the Hindu community, reports from various districts were such they indeed had come in large numbers,” said Balakrishnan.

“The attempt to spread the message of renaissance is not going to end here. The state secretariat’s decision is to ask the Renaissance Protection Committee to take up further programmes in this regard,” he said. Earlier, the state secretary alleged the state factions of the BJP and the Congress were moving ahead with its politics of violence by disregarding their central leadership. He further said there were strong reasons to suspect there is an unholy nexus between the state factions of the Congress and the BJP to polarise the CPM and the LDF Government.

“There were reports that Congress’ former president Sonia Gandhi had reprimanded the Congress MPs from the state for wearing a black badge in the Parliament session. In the case of the BJP, their senior leader and MP V Muraleedharan himself had stated the state government had the constitutional obligation to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

If that’s the case then why these political parties were engaging in such protests?” said Kodiyeri. Asked about the hostile attitude being taken by the NSS against the state government, the party secretary said their remarks might be momentary outbursts and it had come out with such resolutions on previous occasions too.