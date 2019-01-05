Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Syllabus of various PG programmes to be revised

Another major decision taken during the meeting was to direct the universities to prepare and submit a 25-year perspective plan for research and academic development projects.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The vice-chancellors’ meet convened by Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Friday decided to revise the syllabus of various post-graduate programmes. The meeting also decided to take special attention in conducting interdisciplinary programmes and to offer dual degree programmes by collaborating with foreign universities. The other recommendations made during the meeting include providing training to students for making them eligible for fellowships and introducing feedback assessment for faculty members. 

“The syllabus of universities will have to be made uniform. If they could make 75 per cent of the syllabus of a course similar, then the issue of equivalency could be solved,” said Jaleel. The minister said the Kerala State Higher Education Council has been entrusted with the task of carrying out programmes in April/May for conducting workshops to make the syllabus similar. 

"The universities should ensure the quality of affiliated colleges. Also, they should take special care in conducting academic carnivals so as to ensure job and higher education opportunities for students," said Jaleel. 

The meet also decided to put in place a system for assessing the performance of autonomous colleges. For that, the meeting of autonomy approval committee will be convened on January 16. 

The meet also decided to put in place a system for assessing the performance of autonomous colleges. For that, the meeting of autonomy approval committee will be convened on January 16. 

The universities should ensure the quality of affiliated colleges. Also, they should take special care in conducting academic carnivals so as to ensure job and higher education opportunities for students
K T Jaleel, Higher Education Minister

