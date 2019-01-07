Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A book...and a long wait

People come up with crazy ideas to meet celebrities they adore.

Ramla Beevi C I at her shop at Bakery Junction Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People come up with crazy ideas to meet celebrities they adore. And hard as they try, they end up not being able to meet their favourite star. Forty-eight-year-old Ramla Beevi CI is an example. Her adoration for singer K J Yesudas has been converted into a book where she has compiled an entire collection of songs sung by him. She is still awaiting a chance where she can meet him and gift him the collection.

The four-volume book titled 'Cinemayile Ormacheppukalil Ninnum...' is a 500-page work which provides details on the 4616 songs sung by K J Yesudas from 1962 till 2016. The book includes the name of the film, director, lyricist and music director and the first and last two lines of the song sung by the singer.
"I began my book in 2015 and used to write my book in the night after I closed my shop in the night. It was my mother's dream to finish this book. However, I was not able to fulfil her dream as she passed away," says Ramla. Her brothers' son Rafeek Rahim who is working as an accountant in the city helped her collect the information for the compilation. The book was completed and printed in September 2018.

Now, her biggest dream is to hand over the book to the singer. "I wrote the book, despite my poor financial status, dreaming of the day I could meet Dasettan." She is letting people know about her endeavour and hopes to meet the singer someday. Since she does not see the possibility in the near future, she has for now packed it and hung it in the corner of her shop opposite the main gate of the Reserve Bank of India.
A lot of people helped her print the four-volumes of book that had cost her more than Rs 1 lakh.Ramla completed her Class X but did not continue her education due to poverty. Her husband passed away and she is currently staying with her brother.

