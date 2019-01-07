Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A strike on their livelihood

Frequent hartals have resulted in huge loss to shopowners at Chalai market. Kerala Vyaparai Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has announced shops will remain open. However, traders have expressed apprehensions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The decision by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi to open shops on Tuesday and Wednesday, two days of the general strike called by the Joint Trade Union Council, has divided shopowners. While some of them have agreed to open shops, the others believe they will face huge losses due to lack of customers.   

According to some, hotel owners will be the most affected. One section of shopowners in Chalai market say they are willing to keep shops open if police protection is provided. However, others are apprehensive, that the move to open shops will only add to their losses.

"Every time a hartal is called, we suffer a loss of Rs 14,000 per day. The food prepared will be spoiled and we will be forced to throw it away since no customers turn up. The income of hotels depend on the number of customers they receive on a daily basis. We do not have any plans to open our hotels as no vehicles are expected to ply. Offices will also not be functioning during these days which is why there is no point of preparing food and staying open," said P Salahuddhin, owner of Mubarak Hotel at Chalai market.

Fish vendors
The fish vendors fear they will suffer huge losses during the 48-hour strike. Every day fish stock is brought from Tamil Nadu and distributed to various shops in the city. With the 48-hour strike, the vendors will beforced to preserve fish in ice for the next two days. "The rate of ice which is available at Rs 50 on normal days escalates to Rs 150 during hartal when the demand surges. Similarly, small unit fish sellers will be forced to sell their products at a reduced price as they cannot store it for the next day," said a fish vendor.      

Though the Vyapari Samithi had decided to open their shops during the previous hartal with police protection, the traders had to back out since only very few police officers were deployed to the market Only 12 to 15 traders arrived to open shops on January 3. 

"When we reached the shops under police protection, there were a huge group of protestors who threatened to close our shops. The number of agitators were higher rendering the police helpless," said Aamir Khan, a gift shop owner. About 80 per cent of the shops in Chalai sell wholesale products putting them at a higher risk. "I am ready to open my shop if police protection is provided to us. During the last hartal the loss we occured was around Rs 75,000," said Ahmad Shah, Variety Threads owner.

Collector speaks
"We have directed the City Police Cmmissioner to provide required police protection to all those vendors who are willing to open their shops on Tuesday and Wednesday," said K Vasuki, District Collector. According to the police, providing police protection to each shops individually is not practical. The traders were not willing to open the shops as they were worried about the loss they have to bear if any violence takes place. "It is the shop owners responsibility to open shop while our job is to provide adequate police personnel to manage the protestors.

They won't work fearing the agitators. Blaming us in such situations is not acceptable," said Dinil JK, ACP, Fort. Police force will be deployed at various places including medical college, railway station and similarly personnel will be arranged at Chalai market too. If any violence is reported due to opening of these shops, as per the information we will increase our force in the area.

