After botched-up circumcision, rights panel orders govt to provide aid to 23-day-old kid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the state government to pay `2 lakh as interim relief to the parents of a 23-day-old boy child who lost 75 per cent of his penis while undergoing circumcision. The order in this regard was passed on to Chief Secretary Tom Jose by Commission member K Mohankumar.

The mishap occurred while the kid was being operated upon by a doctor who holds an MBBS degree and has three years of experience at the KVM Hospital in Malappuram. The Commission in its order said awareness should be intensified among parents and doctors on surgeries being conducted on newborns.

As per the complaint by the kid’s parents, after the circumcision procedure went awry, surgery had to be done in the lower abdomen of the boy. Though a complaint was filed by the parents at Perumpadappu police station, a case was registered only on petty charges.

The Director of Health Services filed a report on the issue where he confirmed the parents had to spend more than `1.5 lakh to treat the kid.The report said the inexperience of the doctor resulted in the mishap. Hospitals that lack modern facilities should not be allowed to conduct surgeries like circumcision, the report said. The operation theatre and pharmacy in the hospital function without sticking to the norms and the DMO had recommended immediate closure of the hospital.

The Commission also rejected the report submitted by the Tirur DySP which was filed without conducting a proper investigation. The Commission also ratified the recommendation of the DMO and DHS to take action against the hospital and its staff. The government should initiate steps to distribute financial aid under the Victim Compensation Scheme to the child, the Commission said.