Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After botched-up circumcision, rights panel orders govt to provide aid to 23-day-old kid

The mishap occurred while the kid was being operated upon by a doctor who holds an MBBS degree and has three years of experience at the KVM Hospital in Malappuram.

Published: 07th January 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the state government to pay `2 lakh as interim relief to the parents of a 23-day-old boy child who lost 75 per cent of his penis while undergoing circumcision. The order in this regard was passed on to Chief Secretary Tom Jose by Commission member K Mohankumar.

The mishap occurred while the kid was being operated upon by a doctor who holds an MBBS degree and has three years of experience at the KVM Hospital in Malappuram. The Commission in its order said awareness should be intensified among parents and doctors on surgeries being conducted on newborns.
As per the complaint by the kid’s parents, after the circumcision procedure went awry, surgery had to be done in the lower abdomen of the boy. Though a complaint was filed by the parents at Perumpadappu police station, a case was registered only on petty charges.

The Director of Health Services filed a report on the issue where he confirmed the parents had to spend more than `1.5 lakh to treat the kid.The report said the inexperience of the doctor resulted in the mishap. Hospitals that lack modern facilities should not be allowed to conduct surgeries like circumcision, the report said. The operation theatre and pharmacy in the hospital function without sticking to the norms and the DMO had recommended immediate closure of the hospital.

The Commission also rejected the report submitted by the Tirur DySP which was filed without conducting a proper investigation. The Commission also ratified the recommendation of the DMO and DHS to take action against the hospital and its staff.  The government should initiate steps to distribute financial aid under the Victim Compensation Scheme to the child, the Commission said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp