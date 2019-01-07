Entries invited from directors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Entries are invited from debutant filmmakers of India for the 28th ‘Aravindan Puraskaram’ competition. The first film of the director censored between January and December 2018 made in Indian languages and English are only eligible to participate in this competition. The award carries cash price of `25000, a citation and a memento. Entries should reach the address on or before February 10, 2019.For details contact narayananvk@yahoo.com/ chalachitraafs@gmail.com, mailto:chalachitraafs@gmail.com. For further details, call at 9447158575.