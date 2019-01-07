Government College Retired Teachers Welfare Association holds meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government College Retired Teachers Welfare Association organised a family meet and held a New Year gathering on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram Women's College. More than 100 college teachers from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts participated in the meet with their family. The district president of the association P K Madhavan presided over the function. Secretary G Rajiv delivered the welcome address. Discussions were also held on the National Eligibility Test Coaching Centre and Co-operative Society that is run by the association REACH. The members collected Rs 15,12,000 and submitted to the Chief Minister.