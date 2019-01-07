Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Integrated Traffic Management System planned'

 Looking back, 2018 was an eventful year and a succesful one at that, for the city police, said city police commissioner P Prakash.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Looking back, 2018 was an eventful year and a succesful one at that, for the city police, said city police commissioner P Prakash. The city police were in charge of identifying dead bodies during Cyclone Ockhi. "The bodies were identified within a record time of 24 to 48 hours. It is the first time in the disaster history of Kerala that, the police were identifying all the dead bodies. Some of them were highly decomposed," said P Prakash. 

Talking about the Kerala floods he said, "We were able to mobilise the fishermen and boats  for the flood-affected areas of Chengannur and Pathanamthitta. We mobilised 81 boats within a short time period."Many programmes were implemented for the safety of women and children in the district. These included the self-defence workshops, cyber awareness and Operation Romeo. 

One major challenge was the political conflict. "We did not allow the political battles, which arose because of the Sabarimala court ruling, to get out of hand," he said.Talking about the crimes related to narcotics he said, "It was a major challenge. However, the city emerged as the number one performer when it came to the seizure of narcotics."

In 2019 the police are planning new initiatives. Road accidents were a major challenge last year. In order to reduce the number of accidents, more cameras and Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS)  will be enabled. "We have identified 70 locations for the effective  traffic management," says Prakash. "We have challenges. It does not help that we have weak laws. The traffics laws have to be amended to reduce road accidents." 

According to Prakash, the police will give more importance to improving their skills. "A team of ten policemen will be selected per station for investigation of crimes. They will become a part of a core team. This initiative will help them to learn trial and court procedures thoroughly," says Prakash.

The police will concentrate on the narcotics trade, apart from the basic policing and the maintenance of law and order. Senior citizens will be given importance this year. Every station in the district will be involved in at least one project  to solve issues faced by senior citizens. The city police have already started the preparations for the parliamentary elections that will be held later this year.

