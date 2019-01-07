Mukul Wasnik holds one-to-one talks with lower-level leaders

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik has completed the interactions with party office-bearers in the four northern districts of the state. They were chiefly meant to get a feel of the ground realities and promote Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s pet projects - Sakthi and Jan Sambhark Abhayan. The senior Congress leader will be giving a feedback to Rahul Gandhi on the ground level situation.

Wasnik has already met around 600 party office-bearers in Kasargod, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. The programme in Kannur scheduled for January 3 was called off following the hartal.The senior leader, who is the party’s in-charge for Kerala, will be flying back to New Delhi for discussions on the revamp in the state unit, which will be held from Monday.

Wasnik told Express, “I focused mainly on the Sakthi programme of Rahul Gandhi and Jan Sambhark Abhayan programme, and convey the feedback from the grassroots.” “I held one on one discussions with party functionaries up till the mandalam president- level and receive excellent feedback from the grassroots,” he said.According to Wasnik, he met around 600 party office-bearers since his arrival on January 2 and there were around 300 face-to-face discussions with the party functionaries.

On whether he will be briefing the Congress chief on the prevailing situation in the state soon after he gets back, Wasnik said,”I will indeed be submitting a report to the Congress president but it does not literally mean that I will be doing so immediately after getting back.”

‘Shakthi’ is a programme intended to enrol people whose contact numbers are provided to Rahul Gandhi and they can expect a direct call from him on issues concerning the Congress party at the grassroots. Rahul will also be using these contacts while finalising the party candidates for the coming LS elections.

In ‘Jan Sambhark Abhayan’ programme, 10 Sahayogis are employed and each of them is put in charge of 30 houses in a booth, which means around 300 houses in a booth are taken care of thus.

KPCC general secretary Sarath Chandra Prasad is in charge of the Jan Sambark Abhayan programme and will coordinate with party leaders Manacaud Suresh, Jaison Joseph, Ajaya Mohan and M C Valsalan who have been put in charge of the districts.

According to Congress leaders, the party has already enrolled more than 9,500 members across the state for the Sakhi programme who can expect a call from Rahul Gandhi while across the country there are 42 lakh members for the programme. KPCC secretary Manacaud Suresh, who is accompanying Mukul Wasnik, is functioning as his interlocutor.