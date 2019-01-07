Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Planning the future, hand in hand

The move by the Corporation to invite public participation in the city's Master Plan preparation for 2031 is gaining appreciation.

Published: 07th January 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:15 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The move by the Corporation to invite public participation in the city's Master Plan preparation for 2031 is gaining appreciation. The initiative allows the public to share suggestions regarding the development of the city which can be incorporated in the Master Plan. The suggestions are made using a mobile application.

"The requests, suggestions and opinions regarding town planning surveys made by the public have been noted down in ward levels and uploaded to the official website. Once the survey is completed, we will consider the suggestions and action will be initiated," said Palayam Rajan, Town Planning chairperson.


According to the officials, digitalisation of the same helps in creating a transparent platform between the public and the Corporation. "In the initial phase, we are currently working on creating a structured survey sketch of the master plan. Earlier, the master plan was rejected owing to different opinions and misconceptions regarding encroachment of land," said an AMRUT official.

Land Use surveys in areas including Kazhakoottam, Chanthavila, Kattaikkonam, Njandoorkonam, Powdikonam, Chempazhanthy and Sreekaryam have been finished and results have been recorded to the credential map of the revenue department. Officials said land sector and socio-economic surveys have been completed and the draft will be updated by February. A total of 130 survey volunteers is in charge of the survey and final draft will be completed by October.

History of master plans under City Corporation
l    1971- First sanctioned masterplan 
l    1993- Published masterplan for the city
l    2013- Masterplan was cancelled due to widespread complaints 
l    2015- Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been added to 'AMRUT' Scheme of the central government 
l    2017- A temporary master plan came into existence
l    2018- November, a new master plan for the yearis being prepared

