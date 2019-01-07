Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Preparations complete for Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam to Sabarimala

The three sandalwood boxes, containing the Thiruvabharanam, will be carried on the head by a 12-member team led by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai.

Newly appointed Sabarimala melsanthi V N Vasudevan Namboothiri and Malikappuram melsanthi M M Narayanan Namboothiri pray in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. | Express

By Mohanan Pillai PT
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Preparations have been completed for the three-day Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple to Lord Ayyappa temple here on Saturday. The procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam, the attire in gold to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa's idol during the Makaravilakku ceremony, will leave from Pandalam temple at 12 noon after the appearance of -"Krishnaparunthu-" on the sky above the temple.

The three sandalwood boxes, containing the Thiruvabharanam, will be carried on the head by a 12-member team led by Kulathinal Gangadharan Pillai. The safety and security cover for the Thiruvabharanam will be given by a 20-member police team.

After leaving Pandalam, the Thiruvabharanam procession will be accorded reception at Kulanada Devi temple, Ullannur Sree Bhadra Devi temple, Aranmula Lord Parthasarathi temple, Punnamthottam Devi temple and Kozhenchery Pampadimon temple before the first night halt at Ayroor Puthiyakavu Devi temple.

On the second day, on January 13, the procession after leaving Puthiyakavu will be given receptions at Idappavoor Devi temple, Vadasserikara Prayar Sree Mahavishnu temple, Madamon Sree Rishikesa temple and Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple before the second-night halt at Laha Forest IB.

The concluding day of the procession, the Thiuvabharanam procession will touch Plappally, Nilackal Lord Mahadeva temple, Attathode and will reach Valiyanavattom at 1 pm. After leaving Valiyanavattom at 3 pm, the procession will reach Saramkuthi at 5 pm, where the devaswom team led by Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Sudheeshkumar and devaswom administrative officer Muraribabu will accord a reception.

The devaswom team will lead the Thiruvabharanam procession to Sopnam after climbing the Holy Steps. In front of Sopnam, the Thiruvabharanam procession will be received by the TDB president and members. In front of the Sreekovil, Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru will receive the Thiruvabharanam and deeparadhana will be performed after adorning the attire in gold on the idol of Lord Ayyappa at 6.30 pm.

